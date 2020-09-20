Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 6,911 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,620,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,274,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 90.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $208.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $225.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,403.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,150 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

