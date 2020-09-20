Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.59. Tarena International shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 100,505 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Tarena International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

