SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of SYNNEX worth $43,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,869.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,971 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,506 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

NYSE SNX opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.