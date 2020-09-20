Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.15. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Synlogic by 288.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Synlogic by 197.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

