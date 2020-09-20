SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWGAY stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

