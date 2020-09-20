Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 37.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 23.8% in the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 32,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUN stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.