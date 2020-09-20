Substratum Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and COSS. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $951,197.72 and approximately $361.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, Tidex, BiteBTC, Binance, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

