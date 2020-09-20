Substratum Market Cap Reaches $951,197.72 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Tidex and OKEx. Substratum has a market cap of $951,197.72 and approximately $361.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00247596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00093987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.01441013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00233075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Tidex, OKEx, COSS, Kucoin, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

