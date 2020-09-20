STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $254.95

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $254.95 and traded as low as $244.00. STV Group shares last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 37,489 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on STVG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.91.

In other STV Group news, insider Ian Steele bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £3,680 ($4,808.57).

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

