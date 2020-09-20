Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Pareto Securities raised Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

