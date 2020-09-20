Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,557 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,682,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,373,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,489,000 after buying an additional 899,930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,250,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,657,000 after buying an additional 430,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,202 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,674,000 after acquiring an additional 60,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLC stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $65.34.

