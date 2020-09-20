Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Inspire Medical Systems Call Options (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,906 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,640% compared to the typical volume of 167 call options.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $1,551,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,714 shares of company stock valued at $44,331,161 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSP opened at $126.85 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.