Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Penn Virginia Call Options (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,550 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 529 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn Virginia by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penn Virginia by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVAC. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

PVAC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.81.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

