Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Magellan Midstream Partners Call Options (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,904 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,140 call options.
MMP stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
