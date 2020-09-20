Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Magellan Midstream Partners Call Options (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,904 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,140 call options.

MMP stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $67.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.