Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.61

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $208.61 and traded as low as $203.50. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $206.50, with a volume of 323,280 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.75 ($3.47).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.61. The stock has a market cap of $413.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.