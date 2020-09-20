Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.61

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $208.61 and traded as low as $203.50. Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at $206.50, with a volume of 323,280 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 265.75 ($3.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.61. The stock has a market cap of $413.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

