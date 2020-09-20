Stephens Inc. AR Sells 637 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $101.16 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

