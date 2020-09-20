Stephens Inc. AR Sells 21,259 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AES were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 168.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 333.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $18.79 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

