Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,472 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

