Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,793,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,124,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after buying an additional 953,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after buying an additional 858,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 612,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 70,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $34.24 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

