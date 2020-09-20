Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,175 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,249,000 after buying an additional 102,634 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,462,000 after buying an additional 724,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after buying an additional 2,184,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,621,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,170,000 after buying an additional 93,953 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CPT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

