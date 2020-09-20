SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 434.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 434.29 ($5.67).

SSPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 196.20 ($2.56) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.32. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

