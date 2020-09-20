Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:SRC opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,781,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after buying an additional 1,234,428 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,926,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 69.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,269,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,100,000 after buying an additional 926,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 697,971 shares during the last quarter.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

