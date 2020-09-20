SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOUHY. HSBC raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

