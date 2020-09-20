South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. South Jersey Industries traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 4512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SJI. Mizuho initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 225.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,129,000 after buying an additional 6,083,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3,013.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,584,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,587,000 after buying an additional 2,501,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,948,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after buying an additional 261,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,701 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

