Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $18.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Solar Capital stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Solar Capital by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 977,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 85,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Solar Capital by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 239,811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Solar Capital by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 201,680 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

