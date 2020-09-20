Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDRVF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renovaveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EDP Renovaveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Santander downgraded shares of EDP Renovaveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP Renovaveis currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

EDP Renovaveis stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. EDP Renovaveis has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

