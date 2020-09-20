Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Signature Bank by 166.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 994,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 362,268 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 149.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 169,003 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.