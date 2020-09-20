Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Increased to $3.30 by Analysts at CIBC

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $2.60 to $3.30 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

