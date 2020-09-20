Short Interest in ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Grows By 11.0%

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 254,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOF opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

