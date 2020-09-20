Short Interest in Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Increases By 10.7%

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Wins Finance stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Wins Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WINS. ValuEngine raised Wins Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight Capital raised Wins Finance to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

