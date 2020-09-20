Short Interest in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Grows By 9.1%

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PCSB opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $216.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.59.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,962,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 76.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

