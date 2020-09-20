Short Interest in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rises By 8.7%

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.94.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $204,563.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,130 shares of company stock worth $12,053,384 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 62.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $218.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

