Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Increases By 11.4%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,840,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 29,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 501,040 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8,558.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 379,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 374,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 137,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.