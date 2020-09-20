Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Increases By 8.9%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

