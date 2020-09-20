Short Interest in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Rises By 11.3%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FENC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Sonic Fund II L.P. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% in the second quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 1,634,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.