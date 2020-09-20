Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Rises By 11.2%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,362.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELP opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

