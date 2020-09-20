Short Interest in CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Declines By 13.1%

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CABGY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CARLSBERG AS/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.