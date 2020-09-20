Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Expands By 9.0%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

GOOS stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1,883.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after buying an additional 1,122,533 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $81,552,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canada Goose by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 954,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120,098 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

