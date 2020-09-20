Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases By 8.8%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BHK opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.