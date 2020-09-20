Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expands By 11.3%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,300 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 663,200 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BMRA opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 million, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 34.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Biomerica by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Aegis raised their price objective on Biomerica from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.