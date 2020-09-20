Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Grows By 10.0%

Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $10.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARZGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

