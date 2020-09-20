Short Interest in Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Increases By 9.0%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 426,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90. Ascential has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Ascential to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

