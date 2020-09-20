Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Drops By 13.0%

Asahi Group Holdings (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 483.8 days.
Shares of ASMVF opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
About Asahi Group
