Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Drops By 13.0%

Asahi Group Holdings (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 483.8 days.

Shares of ASMVF opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

About Asahi Group

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.