Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shockwave Medical traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.19, with a volume of 1155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 78,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $5,338,333.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $183,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $172,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,708.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,031 shares of company stock valued at $49,884,900 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

