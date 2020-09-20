Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,024 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.