Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182,529 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $33,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.