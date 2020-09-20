Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 161,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $40,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,896 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,702,000 after purchasing an additional 294,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 550,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $18.73 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.