SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFRGY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

