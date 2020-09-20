Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.61

Safestay PLC (LON:SSTY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $13.00. Safestay shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 28,330 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Safestay from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and a PE ratio of -8.67.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

