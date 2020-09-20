Safe Haven (SHA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $599,181.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $7.00 million and $599,181.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

